Sexual harassment case: Arrest Sandeep Singh as early as possible, says complainant’s lawyer

Updated on Jan 08, 2023 07:18 PM IST

A week after he was booked by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman coach, Singh was divested of the charge of sports and youth affairs portfolio

ByAsian News International, Chandigarh

: Deepanshu Bansal, the advocate representing the woman coach who accused Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, on Sunday said that the Haryana minister should be arrested as early as possible as section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been added to the list of charges against him.

Section 509 of the IPC is invoked for uttering any word or making any gesture intended to insult the modesty of a woman. If proven guilty the accused faces simple imprisonment for 3 years along with a fine.

“They should arrest Sandeep Singh as early as possible,” Bansal said.

“The police have recovered the victim’s clothes from the day of the incident and have also included section 509 in the matter,” he added.

A week after he was booked by the Chandigarh Police for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman coach, Singh was divested of the charge of sports and youth affairs portfolio.

To pacify public outrage, the minister had announced on January 1 that he would give up his sports and youth affairs portfolio. However, no notification for divesting him of the portfolio was issued till Saturday.

As per a January 7 notification issued by the cabinet secretariat, the portfolio of sports and youth affairs has been allocated to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. However, the clamour for stripping Sandeep Singh of his ministerial rank refuses to die down.

Sunday, January 08, 2023
