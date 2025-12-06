Sexual harassment case in Jind varsity: FIR registered against two assistant professors

Jind police on Friday registered a first information report (FIR) against two contractual assistant professors (now suspended) of Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) for allegedly making sexually inappropriate comments, sending obscene text messages and hurling casteist remarks on girl students enrolled in Bachelor of Arts (BA) course. Jind superintendent of police (SP) Kuldeep Singh said that a sexual harassment case under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita along with ST/ST Act and Prevention of Atrocities Act was lodged against two faculty members on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl students. (File)

The investigators are ascertaining the role of the third professor who is also suspended.

The incident came to light on September 27 when a group of girl students’ enrolled in the Bachelor of Arts course filed a complaint with vice chancellor Ram Pal Saini besides forwarding the matter to the Prime Minister’s office, Union education minister, UGC chairman, SC/ST commission, women panel and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. The accused are from the English department. The complainants narrated their ordeal before mediapersons on Wednesday

According to sources, initially, the girls were reluctant to share the ordeal but later on some of them came forward, following which a case was registered. “On the basis of the girls’ statement, an FIR has been registered. We have assured the girls’ that their identity won’t be revealed,” said a senior police official.

The girl students alleged that one of the accused has been calling and texting them in the night hours, another teacher has been hurling casteist remarks in and outside the classroom and the third threatened them that his wife, a hostel ,warden will initiate action against them.

In the complaint, the girl students told police that one of the professors used to make casteist remarks.

In a chat, one of the accused purportedly mounted pressure on a student for obscene chat. “He used to inquire about clothes, relationship,” the victim girl told the police.

Renu Bhatia, Haryana state commission for women had met the girl students, internal committee members of the university and police officials on Thursday. She had directed the police to lodge an FIR and take stern action against the accused.