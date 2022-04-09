Sexual harassment case: Police remand of PTC MD extended till April 11

Mohali: A Mohali court on Friday extended the police remand of PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan till April 11 in the alleged sexual harassment case filed by a contestant of ‘Miss Punjaban’ beauty pageant.

The police stated in the court that they need to take Narayan to Delhi to recover some agreements of contestants.

On April 6, the Punjab Police arrested Narayan on the complaint of a contestant who alleged that she was harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show.

Meanwhile, another contestant recorded her statement in the court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday.

DSP (headquarters) Manvir Singh Bajwa, who is heading the special investigating team (SIT) in the case, said: “We are conducting raids at hideouts of other accused and will arrest them soon.

On March 17, the Mohali police registered a case against Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjab 2022-23, and Niharika Jain, assistant director, Miss PTC contest 2022-23, Rabinder Narayan, MD, PTC channel, Bhupinder Singh, MD, Hotel JD Residency, Lakshman producer and 25 other unknown persons.

The victim had alleged that all participants had auditioned at the PTC office, Industrial Area 138, Phase 8 B, Mohali. On being selected, she was called on March 10 this year to participate in the pageant. Arrangements for the girls’ stay were made at JD residency, Phase 5, Mohali.

Ghuman had filed a bail application in the Mohali court, which was dismissed.