Sexual harassment case: Police remand of PTC MD extended till April 11
Mohali: A Mohali court on Friday extended the police remand of PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan till April 11 in the alleged sexual harassment case filed by a contestant of ‘Miss Punjaban’ beauty pageant.
The police stated in the court that they need to take Narayan to Delhi to recover some agreements of contestants.
On April 6, the Punjab Police arrested Narayan on the complaint of a contestant who alleged that she was harassed in a room after bolting it from inside by one of the staff members during the show.
Meanwhile, another contestant recorded her statement in the court under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday.
DSP (headquarters) Manvir Singh Bajwa, who is heading the special investigating team (SIT) in the case, said: “We are conducting raids at hideouts of other accused and will arrest them soon.
On March 17, the Mohali police registered a case against Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjab 2022-23, and Niharika Jain, assistant director, Miss PTC contest 2022-23, Rabinder Narayan, MD, PTC channel, Bhupinder Singh, MD, Hotel JD Residency, Lakshman producer and 25 other unknown persons.
The victim had alleged that all participants had auditioned at the PTC office, Industrial Area 138, Phase 8 B, Mohali. On being selected, she was called on March 10 this year to participate in the pageant. Arrangements for the girls’ stay were made at JD residency, Phase 5, Mohali.
Ghuman had filed a bail application in the Mohali court, which was dismissed.
Shimla MC polls: Nadda to sound poll bugle for BJP during three-day visit
Bharatiya Janata Party's national president Jagat Parkash Nadda will sound the poll bugle for the Shimla civic body elections during his three-day visit to the state which will commence on Saturday. He will arrive in Shimla in the morning and hold a roadshow in the state capital on the same day, followed by a public meeting at the state-run Hotel Peterhoff. The main objective of the roadshow is to brace up the party cadres.
Ludhiana: 75 sacks of rice stolen from Pungrain godown
Thieves broke into a Pungrain godown in Talwandi Khurd, Mullanpur, and decamped with 75 sacks of rice. Though the incident took place on the intervening night of January 9 and 10, the godown officials were able to ascertain the number of sacks stolen only recently. The FIR was registered on Thursday on the statement of firm manager Vikram Singh, who looks after the godowns of Pungrain.
Himachal teen’s murder: Newspaper hawker arrested
The Una police on Friday arrested a newspaper hawker for the murder of a 15-year-old girl in the Pratapnagar locality of Amb town of the district. The accused has been identified as also a resident of Amb, 23, Asif Mohammed. Addressing a press conference, Una superintendent of police Arjit Sen Thakur said that the police had secured the crime scene immediately after receiving the information.
Pictorial booklet on key NGT decisions released in Chandigarh
A pictorial booklet “Green Verdict-2021” was released by National Green Tribunal, chairperson, justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, on Friday. The booklet highlights the NGT judgments in 2021, and provides information about environmental laws and standards for easy reference. It has been conceptualised and designed by department of community medicine and, professor, Dr Ravindra Khaiwal School of Public Health, PGIMER, and Suman Mor, chairperson, department of environment studies, PU.
Get nod from Centre for SGPC to launch its channel: Takht to govt
A day after the SGPC rejected chief minister Bhagwant Mann's offer to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the Akal Takht on Friday asked the state government get a nod from the Centre for the SGPC launching its own channel. In a communique to the SGPC, Giani Harpreet Singh asked it start a process for launching the TV channel.
