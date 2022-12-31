Sexual misconduct: Haryana sports minister should resign on moral grounds, says Udai Bhan

: Reacting over a police complaint filed by a junior athletics coach against Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh for alleged sexual misconduct, Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan on Saturday demanded that the minister should resign immediately on moral grounds.

“The minister has no right to remain on his seat. He should resign immediately until the investigation is completed. If he does not resign, the chief minister should sack him for a fair investigation,” he said during a programme organised for the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra.

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said that a fair investigation was not possible without the resignation of the minister. The government should ensure that the woman gets justice, he added.

The woman coach had on Thursday alleged that Singh, a former hockey captain and sitting BJP MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra, indulged in sexual misconduct when she visited his official residence in Chandigarh.