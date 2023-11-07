SGPC annual elections: Dhami vs Ghunas likely for the top post

: Contest for the top post of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) may be between incumbent president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Balbir Singh Ghunas, member, SGPC, during the annual elections of the gurdwara body being held on Wednesday.

Teja Singh Samundri Hall the head office of SGPC

Unlike last year, both the camps—one is controlled by Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) which is in majority, and other is opposition supported by Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led splinter Akali group, SAD (Sanyukt)—are not seen so proactive for garnering the support.

It may be last annual elections of the incumbent general house as the general elections for the house may also be held in near future going by the process initiated by the state government to revise electoral rolls for it, that will be completed by November 15. President, senior vice-president, junior vice-president and general secretary, besides 11-member executive committee of the SGPC are elected in the annual polls either unanimously or with secret ballot.

In pro-SAD camp which is also called ruling group, Dhami is frontrunner in the race for candidature, though some other senior members including incumbent general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal are also staking claim within the party, said sources. However, anti-incumbency during his tenure may be a hurdle for him to retain the post, said people in the SGPC circle.

On the other hand, Ghunas may be the candidate from the opposition camp, said the sources, as former president Jagir Kaur, who is also part of this camp, has not shown much interest in contesting the polls this year and offered support to whoever is fielded from the opposition.

To chalk out strategy for the annual elections, Dhindsa conducted a meeting at Chandigarh 10 days ago with Jagir Kaur, former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasbir Singh Rode, Ghunas and Baldev Singh Chungha and United Akali Dal (UAD) leader Gurdeep Singh Bathinda. At that time, Dhindsa said, “Candidate will surely be fielded against the Badal group’s contender. However, the name will be announced a day before”.

Another meeting of the opposition members will be held on Tuesday in the city in this regard, after which name will be disclosed for the candidature, said Amrik Singh Shahpur, one of the members from opposition.

As per an invite sent by SAD (S) leader Manjit Singh Bhoma, Dhindsa will address a press conference in Amritsar on Tuesday, during which the candidate will be announced officially.

Name of Ghunas who is SGPC member from Chananwal segment of Barnala district and a former MLA, remained affiliated to the SAD, but during last elections, he turned dissident and extended support to Jagir Kaur who contested against Dhami unsuccessfully.

The SAD pick has remained the choice of the party president as the SGPC members affiliated to the party authorised him to choose the chief on the eve of the election session of the gurdwara body general house during an informal meeting.

In last annual elections held on November 9, 2022, Dhami was re-elected as president for second consecutive term by defeating the former three times president, Jagir Kaur, in a high stake battle for the SAD president. Though the SAD nominee had won the election with big margin but its saddle weakened in the SGPC General House with 20 more members getting into the fold of opposition. Of total 146 votes polled with secret ballot papers, Dhami got 104, while Bibi 42 during the annual election session held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall.

