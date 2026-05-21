SGPC calls Panthic meet to discuss objections to anti-sacrilege Act

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has convened a Panthic conference at Baba Bakala village in Amritsar district on May 31 to discuss objections raised by the Sikh bodies to certain provisions of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the a Panthic conference will be held at Baba Bakala village in Amritsar district on May 31 .

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Addressing the media, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the decision was taken after consultations with members of the gurdwara body and in response to demands raised by the Sikh community and scholars for a broader discussion on the issue.

“Several Panthic meetings had earlier been organised under the guidance of Akal Takht, during which concerns were raised over provisions hurting Sikh sentiments. The proposed gathering was not aimed at confrontation but at collectively presenting concerns regarding the amended legislation,” Dhami said. He appealed to all the Sikh organisations, including the Damdami Taksal and Nihang groups, to participate in the gathering.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on April 17, and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20.

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{{^usCountry}} The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On May 8, the Akal Takht had given a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove objectionable clauses in the anti-sacrilege law, which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has defended the law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation, which has widespread public support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 8, the Akal Takht had given a 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove objectionable clauses in the anti-sacrilege law, which “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has defended the law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation, which has widespread public support. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dhami said whenever amendments related to Sikh affairs were made in the past, resolutions had formally been passed by the SGPC before being forwarded to the government, citing changes to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, including reservation for women, and the 2008 legislation concerning the printing and publication of Guru Granth Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dhami said whenever amendments related to Sikh affairs were made in the past, resolutions had formally been passed by the SGPC before being forwarded to the government, citing changes to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, including reservation for women, and the 2008 legislation concerning the printing and publication of Guru Granth Sahib. {{/usCountry}}

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He alleged that while framing the latest amendment, neither the SGPC nor Akal Takht was consulted or even informed about the draft.

“The objections are not against punishment for sacrilege, but against certain provisions and terminology related to Sikh maryada and religious traditions,” Dhami said.

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