SGPC chargesheets its Jalandhar college principal, supdt for financial irregularities

JALANDHAR The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s directorate of education has chargesheeted Sahib Singh, the principal of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Daroli Kalan, in Jalandhar district, and superintendent Jasbir Singh, (both on leave), for financial irregularities.

The SGPC had initiated a probe into the withdrawal of ₹10 lakh from the account of a former assistant professor, Sukhjinder Kaur, after the complaint by her husband Harjinder Singh Minhas that the money was withdrawn from his wife’s account using a cheque carrying her forged signature.

After the complaint, the college credited the money back into Sukhjinder’s account.

According to the chargesheet, Sahib Singh has been asked to explain how the money was credited back into the victim’s account. It said that Sahib Singh allegedly received ₹1.86 lakh out of the money withdrawn from Sukhwinder’s account as per superintendent’s statement.

Charge sheet says Sahib was entitled to get ₹5,000 monthly car allowance when he was holding additional charge of principal of Sant Baba Dalip Singh memorial Khalsa college, Dumali, between 2014 to 2016 but he continued to claim car allowance 2016 to 2020 even though he didn’t hold the additional charge. Sahib Singh was further charged of claiming ₹1,000 mobile allowance instead of entitlement amount ₹500. Also, he received ₹19 lakh advance loan in six years without any approval from higher authorities. Jasbir Singh was chargesheeted for financial irregularities in the Sukhwinder Kaur matter.

Sahib Singh denied all charges, saying he has submitted his reply to the director education of SGPC and he didn’t commit any financial irregularity. He said he didn’t receive any communication from SGPC regarding this, but was told to retire on April 30.

Minhas lodged a complaint with SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal on October 4, 2020, saying that his wife Sukhjinder Kaur had taken premature retirement in 2016 due to health problems and moved to Canada for the treatment. “My wife never returned to India since 2016,” he said.

As per the complaint, In May 2016, the SGPC’s directorate of public instructions (DPI) colleges transferred nearly ₹10 lakh to Sukhjinder’s account against her arrears. Minhas said when his wife checked her account , ₹10 lakh were found to be withdrawn in 2016 through a cheque carrying her forged signatures. “We approached the bank and accessed the cheque used to withdraw the money and detected the forgery,” Minhas said.