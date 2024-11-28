Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Nov 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SGPC chief condemns denial of entry to Sikh with kirpan at Delhi metro

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Nov 29, 2024 05:42 AM IST

The SGPC president said that a CISF employee stopped the initiated Sikh from entering the metro station while carrying his kirpan

The president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Harjinder Singh Dhami, has condemned the incident where an Amritdhari Sikh was stopped from entering Delhi’s Jhilmil metro station due to carrying a kirpan, calling it a violation of the Indian Constitution.

SGPC chief condemns denial of entry to Sikh with kirpan at Delhi metro
SGPC chief condemns denial of entry to Sikh with kirpan at Delhi metro

After a video of the incident went viral on social media, Dhami pointed out that repeated incidents hurting the religious sentiments of Sikhs have become prevalent across the country, yet no action has been taken by authorities to address them.

“The Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the right to practice and protect their religious beliefs. An Amritdhari Sikh is required to wear the five articles of faith, including the kirpan, and this is protected by the nation’s constitution,” Dhami said.

The SGPC president said that a CISF employee stopped the initiated Sikh from entering the metro station while carrying his kirpan, an act Dhami described as an infringement on religious rights and demanded strict action against the accused.

Dhami called on the Union ministry of home affairs and the Delhi government to take immediate action in the matter, ensuring that Sikhs are not discriminated against for wearing their articles of faith, as guaranteed under the Constitution.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On