News / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC chief meets Rajoana amid hunger strike threat

SGPC chief meets Rajoana amid hunger strike threat

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Nov 29, 2023 08:24 AM IST

The meeting between Dhami and Rajoana lasted for over two hours, however, the former failed to convince him against the hunger strike.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday met Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination case, at the Patiala central jail.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of Rajoana’s threat to go on a hunger strike if his mercy petition, which was filed by the SGPC in March 2012, is not withdrawn. (HT File)
The meeting comes in the backdrop of Rajoana’s threat to go on a hunger strike if his mercy petition, which was filed by the SGPC in March 2012, is not withdrawn.

Rajoana had already written to the Akal Takht jathedar a couple of times to direct the SGPC to withdraw his mercy petition.

Rajaona is said to have conveyed to the SGPC president that he would start the hunger strike on December 5 if his petition is not withdrawn by December 4.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Dhami said, “It is unfortunate that no decision has been taken on the mercy petition even after 11 years. We don’t want him to go on hunger strike in view of his health. I will immediately call a meeting of the SGPC executive body to decide on the issue.”

