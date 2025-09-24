SGPC condemns misuse of AI to create fake Golden Temple videos, seeks action

Taking notice of the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in creating a false video related to Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday termed it as tampering with Sikh sentiments and demanded that governments immediately put a stop to such practices. Taking notice of the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in creating a false video related to Harmandar Sahib (Golden Temple), Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday termed it as tampering with Sikh sentiments and demanded that governments immediately put a stop to such practices. (HT Fil)

In a statement issued from the office, Dhami said that such AI-generated videos not only violate the fundamental principles of Sikhism, but also hurt global religious sensitivities. He said that Sri Darbar Sahib is the central shrine of the Sikh community, from where the message of universal brotherhood is spread to all humanity, but the wrong use of technology by some people is deeply hurting the sentiments of the sangat.

The SGPC president said it is unfortunate that AI technology is being misused. He added that it is the duty of government cyber crime cells to take concrete steps to stop such incidents. He reminded that the SGPC has earlier approached various platforms regarding wrong information being spread through AI about Gurbani, Sikh history, and Gurus’ teachings, and has also succeeded in getting many videos reported and removed.

Dhami further said this is a very serious matter. To stop such actions that hurt religious feelings, the SGPC will soon hold a meeting with individuals and institutions working in this field. He also appealed to the Government of India to treat this as a grave issue and take the necessary steps, framing a firm policy to curb this trend.

The SGPC president expressed concern that some people, instead of stopping the circulation of such false videos, are posting them on their pages to show that something wrong is happening, which is even more painful. He appealed to such people that instead of promoting such videos, they should report them to ensure they are blocked.