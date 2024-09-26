SGPC delegation in Meghalaya to stop demolition of 200-yr-old gurdwara

A delegation of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday met Donald Phillips Wahlang, chief secretary of the Meghalaya government and submitted a memorandum, seeking immediate halt of the demolition proceedings of the 200-year-old gurdwara, Guru Nanak Darbar located in Punjabi Colony, Bara Bazar, Shillong. The Gurdwara which is proposed to be demolished in Meghalya . (HT Photo)

Gurdwara president Gurjit Singh had recently approached the SGPC and Akal Takht Sahib and informed that a high-level committee of the Meghalaya government had recommended the demolition of the gurdwara and other religious places located in Punjabi Colony. Due to this, there is great resentment among the Sikh community in Shillong and across the country, said a spokesperson of the SGPC.

He said, “Gurjit Singh had demanded action to keep the gurdwara safe. Acting on this, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami sent a delegation comprising SGPC general secretary Rajinder Singh Mehta, SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka and additional secretary Gurinder Singh Mathrewal to Shillong to hold talks with the Meghalaya government.”

Mehta said the chief secretary of the Meghalaya government has been informed about the situation and the demolition proceedings are expected to stop immediately.

He said the primary duty of the government is to protect the religious sentiments of the people of every religion and community living in the state. He said the case of demolition of the houses of Sikh families living in Punjabi Lane in Shillong has been pending for long and the Meghalaya government should continue the negotiation process to reach a mutually acceptable agreement while protecting the housing rights of the local Sikhs.

On this occasion, the convener of Save Shillong Sikhs organisation Prof Jagmohan Singh and local Sikh representatives were also present.