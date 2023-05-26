Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / SGPC delegation to meet protesting wrestlers on May 29

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 26, 2023 01:12 AM IST

A delegation of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will be in Delhi on May 29 to extend support to the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar.

Two representatives of the protesting wrestlers met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Bathinda on Wednesday to seek his support. (PTI File Photo)
Two representatives of the protesting wrestlers met Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Bathinda on Wednesday to seek his support.

The SGPC delegation will comprise of senior vice president Baldev Singh Qayampur, general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal and executive committee member Gurinder Singh Bholuwal. Grewal said the the decision of backing the wrestlers was taken during the last meeting of SGPC’s executive committee.

