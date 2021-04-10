SGPC fumes as only 437 of 793 pilgrims get Pak visa on Baisakhi

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Friday took a strong exception to granting of visas to only 437 of a total of 793 pilgrims for visiting Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi (Khalsa foundation day) in the historic gurdwaras of the neighbouring country.

SGPC spokesperson Kulwinder Singh said, “We had sent 793 names for issuing of visas of which 356 were rejected. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) and the Pakistan embassy in New Delhi should approve maximum number of names sent by the SGPC as it is the apex body of the Sikh community. The names of a large number of pilgrims have been removed, causing a lot of resentment among pilgrims.”

The jatha going to Pakistan will leave the SGPC office in Amritsar on April 12 and it will return on April 22, he added.

Also, the SGPC along with the health department organised a two-day camp at its office to conduct Covid-19 test of the pilgrims going to Pakistan.

As per the health department guidelines, a person should get Covid-19 test done not before visiting another country. The special camp started on Friday. The tests are free for the pilgrims going to Pakistan.