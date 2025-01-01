SGPC polls: Draft voter list to be out tomorrow

Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal announced on Wednesday that the draft voter list for the elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) would be published on January 3. He explained that this draft voter list has been compiled based on the forms received between October 21, 2023, and December 15, 2024. The list will be available in the offices of the revising officers. Voters can file objections and appeals till January 24. (HT file photo for representation)

Jorwal added that voters have the opportunity to file objections and appeals with the relevant Revising Officers until January 24. In Khanna, Payal, sub-divisions of West, Samrala, Raikot and Jagraon, the revising officers are the SDMs concerned. The draft voter list will be accessible in their offices. Voters are encouraged to file any objections or appeals there by January 24, the administration stated.

For Ludhiana rural, the SDM East is the revising officer, in Mullanpur Dakha, the district revenue officer (DRO) is the revising officer.

Arrangements for Pakhowal voters are there in the office of the district development and panchayat officer, for Sidhwan Bet area the additional district commissioner (urban development) is the revising officer.

For voters in the Doraha area, the regional transport officer will serve as the revising officer. For Ludhiana South and North voters, the joint commissioners of the Municipal Corporation (MC) are the revising officers.