SGPC releases 13 lakh to fund Sikligar & Vanjara Sikh kids’ education

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 27, 2025 07:26 AM IST

Sikligar and Vanjara Sikhs are considered subgroups within the Sikh community, primarily living in central and south India, often considered marginalised due to their historical occupation as itinerant traders and metalworkers.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday released 13.44 lakh to cover the school and college fees of Sikligar and Vanjara Sikh children.

SGPC members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Dharam Parchar Committee member Sukhwarsh Singh Pannu and Dharam Parchar secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan personally handed over the amount to school principals. (Sourced)
SGPC members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Dharam Parchar Committee member Sukhwarsh Singh Pannu and Dharam Parchar secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan personally handed over the amount to school principals. (Sourced)

Sikligar and Vanjara Sikhs are considered subgroups within the Sikh community, primarily living in central and south India, often considered marginalised due to their historical occupation as itinerant traders and metalworkers.

SGPC members Rajinder Singh Mehta, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, Dharam Parchar Committee member Sukhwarsh Singh Pannu and Dharam Parchar secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan personally handed over the amount to school principals. The amount will cover the annual school fees of 111 students in Raipur and various parts of Chhattisgarh.

Mehta said, “The purpose of this financial assistance is to empower Sikligar and Vanjara Sikh children through education.”

