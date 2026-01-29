SGPC submits records sought by SIT in missing saroops case

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday handed over records sought by Punjab Police’s special investigation team (SIT) with regard to the probe into the missing 328 saroops (holy scriptures) in the presence of gurdwara body president Harjinder Singh Dhami at its sub-office in Chandigarh. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami speaking to media.

Dhami said that the information sought by the SIT has been duly provided.

“The information was handed over at the SGPC’s sub-office in Chandigarh as per the directions of Akal Takht Sahib. All the information that was sought in writing by the SIT has been duly provided,” Dhami said.

Dhami further added that any further cooperation formally sought by the SIT in the future will also be extended.

SIT head AIG Jagatpreet Singh said that the records will be scrutinised and examined.

“The officials of the SGPC have fully cooperated with the SIT. After the scrutiny of this record, if any further queries arise, they may again approach the SGPC to seek additional records,” he said, adding, “Investigation is still underway, and all the details can’t be shared at this moment,” he said.

The SGPC agreed to provide the records after Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj directed it to cooperate with the state government in the probe, shifting from its earlier stance that the SGPC is an independent body and will not let the police interfere in its internal matter.

The case, first exposed by the Punjab Human Rights Organisation (PHRO) in 2020, has sparked tensions between the AAP-led state government and the SGPC. The FIR, registered in Amritsar on December 7, 2025, charges 16 individuals, including former SGPC officials, under Sections 295, 295-A, 409, 465, and 120-B of the IPC for criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy, and hurting religious sentiments.