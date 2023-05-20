Executive meeting: SGPC extends support to protesting wrestlers

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has announced to come out in support of the aggrieved wrestlers sitting on a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Dhami was speaking to mediapersons after the apex gurdwara body’s executive committee meeting. (HT Photo/Sameer Sehgal)

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said even though successive governments have been highlighting women’s upliftment but those in power have failed to pay heed to the protesting Olympic medal winning sportspersons.

Dhami said an SGPC delegation will soon visit Delhi to meet the protesting wrestlers.

The SGPC president also said that a decision taken in the executive meeting was that people who run “anti-Sikh narratives” and indulge in hate speech on social media will not be spared. He said that the executive committee has decided to take legal action against such anti-social elements.

Dhami also criticised “carelessness of the state government” while reacting to the incidents of sacrilege and violation of maryada (conduct) of Gurdwara Sahibs in Punjab. He also appealed the gurdwara management committees to ensure round-the-clock vigil inside the gurdwaras.

The SGPC chief said that the gurdwara body has formed committees regarding the ongoing matters of Gurdwara Guru Dongmar Sahib, Sikkim and Gurdwara Tapasthan Guru Nanak, Mechuka, Arunachal Pradesh, which will soon hold discussion with the concerned governments. He also told that both these cases are related to Buddhists, so the delegation will also meet the Dalai Lama.

Talking about the release of the Sikh prisoners, Dhami said that the SGPC has filled around 26 lakh proformas, which will be soon sent to the President of India through Punjab governor.