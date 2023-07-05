Embezzlement of 1 cr in langar: Manager among 51 SGPC staffers suspended after probe

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Tuesday suspended 51 employees, including a manager, after a probe into the alleged ₹1-crore embezzlement in langar (community kitchen) at the Golden Temple.

Teja Singh Samundri Hall, head office of SGPC.

The scam was unearthed by the SGPC flying squad (an investigation wing). In its preliminary investigation, it came to the fore that the concerned staffers between 2019 and 2022 allegedly didn’t deposit the money in SGPC’s account after selling stale food items or leftovers, including chapatis, and rice.

Sharing information in this regard, SGPC secretary Partap Singh said an investigation was ordered the matter came to the fore. “After the probe, 51 employees, including managers, supervisors, storekeepers deputed at the community kitchen, and gurdwara inspectors, who performed the duties at that time have been suspended. Two storekeepers were also suspended during the preliminary investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the SGPC president said any negligence and irregularity in the Gurdwara management will not be tolerated. “The religious sentiments of the sangat (community) are associated with the gurdwaras, and representing these sentiments is the primary responsibility of the managers and employees of the gurdwaras, he added.

Bhagwant Singh Dhangera was appointed as the general manager of the Golden Temple. Dhangera was posted as in-charge at the SGPC’s sub-office in Chandigarh.

The SGPC secretary Partap Singh said that apart from the appointment of Dhangera as the new general manager, additional manager Nishan Singh has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing sarais (inns). Manager Narinder Singh has been posted at Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Deep Singh. Satinder Singh, who was working as a supervisor in the SGPC’s purchase department, has now been appointed as an additional manager at Darbar Sahib and given the charge of management of the community kitchen.

