SGPC suspends gurdwara manager over alleged fraudulent sale of shrine land

Chandigarh, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Wednesday suspended the manager of Gurdwara Sri Amb Sahib Patshahi Satvin in Punjab's Mohali over the alleged fraudulent sale of land belonging to the shrine.

Dhami said Gurdwara manager Rajinder Singh has been suspended and directions have been issued for legal action against him.

He warned of action against anyone found involved in the matter.

A five-member committee has been constituted to conduct a detailed departmental inquiry, and the process to cancel the land registries executed by the manager has been initiated, the Sikh body chief added.

He clarified that no Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee officer or Gurudwara manager has the authority to sell any property related to a shrine on their own.

If a Sikh institution intends to sell or purchase any land, the process must strictly follow prescribed rules, including approval from the SGPC Executive Committee and execution through the concerned Gurdwara property sub-committee, he said.

The inquiry committee includes Executive Committee member Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Chief Secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, members Charanjit Singh Kalewal, Surjit Singh Bhittewad, and Paramjit Singh Lakhewal.

Rajinder Singh sold the land located in Sainimajra village to four buyers without any official approval, and fraudulent registries were executed on December 2, 2025, the SGPC chief said.

He said a preliminary inquiry revealed that the manager had prepared a forged letter on official letterhead to indicate authorisation falsely, and that he had admitted this in writing.

Dhami said the manager received four cheques totalling ₹1.32 crore from the buyers, which were deposited in his personal bank account. He added that the possibility of the accused receiving additional amounts was being investigated.

He said no proposal, documentation or decision regarding the sale of the land was ever approved or under consideration by the SGPC.

Strict departmental and legal action would be taken against anyone else found involved in the case, adding that misappropriation of gurdwara assets would not be tolerated, Dhami said.

He added that orders have been issued to initiate the process for the cancellation of the illegal registries of the concerned land.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.