SGPC suspends manager for illegally selling Gurdwara Amb Sahib’s land in Mohali

Taking note of illegal sale of agricultural land in Sainimajra village near Mohali, belonging to Gurdwara Amb Sahib, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday suspended the gurdwara manager, Rajinder Singh, and ordered a legal action. Gurdwara Amb Sahib manager Rajinder Singh sold the said land in Sainimajra village to four buyers without any official approval, and fraudulent registries were executed in different names on December 2, 2025, as per SGPC probe. (HT)

According to SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, if the involvement of any other individual is found in this matter, departmental as well as legal action will be initiated against them.

For further investigation, a committee comprising SGPC members has been constituted, and the process to cancel the land registration, executed by the manager, has also been initiated.

The inquiry committee includes SGPC’s executive member Harjinder Kaur and chief secretary Kulwant Singh Mannan, along with members Charanjit Singh Kalewal, Surjit Singh Bhittewad and Paramjit Singh Lakhewal.

Addressing the media in Chandigarh, Dhami clarified that no SGPC officer or gurdwara manager had the authority to sell any property related to a gurdwara on their own. He said if SGPC intended to sell or purchase any land, the process must strictly follow prescribed rules, including approval from the SGPC executive committee and execution through the gurdwara property sub-committee concerned.

He further stated that Gurdwara Amb Sahib manager Rajinder Singh sold the said land in Sainimajra village to four buyers without any official approval, and fraudulent registries were executed in different names on December 2, 2025.

As soon as the matter came to the notice of the SGPC office, an immediate inquiry was conducted. During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Rajinder had himself prepared a forged letter on the office letterhead to falsely show authorisation, which he had admitted in writing.

Dhami disclosed that the manager received four cheques for ₹1.32 crore from the buyers, which were encashed through his personal bank account. It had also come to light that he may have collected several crores more, details of which were not provided to the investigation team and were still under probe.