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SGPC suspends supply of Guru Granth Sahib saroops till May 20

Move comes amid transition to a centralised digital record system in line with the new anti-sacrilege law

Published on: May 01, 2026 05:06 am IST
By Surjit Singh, Amritsar
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The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has suspended the service of providing Guru Granth Sahib’s holy saroops to gurdwaras and congregation till May 20.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has suspended the service of providing Guru Granth Sahib’s holy saroops to gurdwaras and congregation till May 20.

The decision follows the enactment of the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act in Punjab, and subsequent amendments being made to the rules governing the publication and supply of the saroops.

SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said, “The committee, through its publication department at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib, undertakes the printing of Guru Granth Sahib with full religious protocol and respect, and provides them to gurdwaras worldwide based on demand from the sangat.The process involves verification by preachers of the Dharam Prachar Committee, followed by recommendations from an SGPC member.”

He said although a complete record was being maintained earlier, the process will now be carried out under new priorities and guidelines, which are being implemented under the directions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. Thus, saroops will not be provided till May 20, he added.

The SGPC is gearing up to comply with the Act at a time when Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has taken exception to its provisions pertaining to the gurdwara body and termed it interference into religious matters of Sikhs.

He has also convened a Sikh gathering to discuss the Act at Bhai Gurdas Hall near Golden Temple on May 3. On the other hand, SGPC president Dhami has hailed the Act.

The amended Act seeks to insert a section, mandating that SGPC maintain a central register of saroops, allotting each a unique identification number, along with the details of printing, storage, distribution and supply. The register is to be available on SGPC website, according to the Act.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surjit Singh

Surjit Singh is a correspondent. He covers politics and agriculture, besides religious affairs and Indo-Pak border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC suspends supply of Guru Granth Sahib saroops till May 20
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC suspends supply of Guru Granth Sahib saroops till May 20
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