SGPC suspends two employees for misbehaving with elderly devotee at Golden Temple

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 01:16 AM IST

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has also ordered an in-depth probe into misbehaviour with the elderly devotee during the early morning sewa (voluntary service) of palki sahib (palanquin) at the Golden Temple

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday suspended two employees for misbehaving with an elderly devotee at the Golden Temple here.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has also ordered an in-depth probe into the incident that happened during the early morning sewa (voluntary service) of palki sahib (palanquin) at the shrine.

SGPC additional secretary Partap Singh said that during the sewa, a devotee had jumped over the safety grill and came in the passage of the palanquin.

“A video related to the incident went viral on social media, which shows two employees expelling the elderly person by pushing and pulling him. The SGPC conducted a preliminary enquiry and immediately suspended the two employees- Inderjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh,” he said.

He said although the elderly devotee interfered in the management by forcibly violating the restrictions placed during the sewa of the palki sahib and also argued with the attendants, the employees have been suspended because of their misbehaviour while handling the devotee.

Friday, August 19, 2022
