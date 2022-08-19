SGPC suspends two employees for misbehaving with elderly devotee at Golden Temple
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has also ordered an in-depth probe into misbehaviour with the elderly devotee during the early morning sewa (voluntary service) of palki sahib (palanquin) at the Golden Temple
: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday suspended two employees for misbehaving with an elderly devotee at the Golden Temple here.
SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has also ordered an in-depth probe into the incident that happened during the early morning sewa (voluntary service) of palki sahib (palanquin) at the shrine.
SGPC additional secretary Partap Singh said that during the sewa, a devotee had jumped over the safety grill and came in the passage of the palanquin.
“A video related to the incident went viral on social media, which shows two employees expelling the elderly person by pushing and pulling him. The SGPC conducted a preliminary enquiry and immediately suspended the two employees- Inderjit Singh and Kulwinder Singh,” he said.
He said although the elderly devotee interfered in the management by forcibly violating the restrictions placed during the sewa of the palki sahib and also argued with the attendants, the employees have been suspended because of their misbehaviour while handling the devotee.
-
Mann orders upgrade of 5 link roads
Chandigarh : As a tribute to Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh along with Mata Gujri, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered the upgrade and strengthening of five link roads connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib at a cost of Rs 8.19 crore. The CM directed that the roads should be ready before Shaheedi Sabha this year. A major facelift of Fatehgarh Sahib town is also being planned, he said, while chairing a meeting here.
-
Four of family from Haryana killed in crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway
Four members of a family, including a minor, were killed and another was injured on Thursday when the SUV they were travelling in collided with a stationary vehicle on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in this district, police said. The accident took place near Kushaliya village, they said. Five people were travelling in the SUV at the time of the accident. Four of the five died on the spot while a 10-year-old girl was severely injured.
-
Irregularities in foodgrain transportation: Food dept, procurement agencies’ staff go on mass leave in Punjab
Two days after the Punjab vigilance bureau registered a case against the transport and cartage contractor hired by the state food and civil supplies department, the staff, including officers of the department and the procurement agencies Markfed, Punsup and warehousing corporation, on Thursday announced to go on mass casual leave for an indefinite period as a protest against the vigilance case.
-
BKU-Charuni to protest at Haryana ministers’ residences on August 25, 26
Farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have decided to hold protests at the residences of all ministers of the state on August 25 and 26 for ignoring their demand for an amendment in the land Act keeping in view the April judgment of the Supreme Court over shamlat deh (common) land.
-
Jhanvi Kukreja murder: Court allows mother to assist prosecution
The sessions court has allowed mother of Jhanvi Kukreja, Niddhi Kukreja, to assist the prosecution in her daughter's murder trial. Janhvi, 19, was found dead on the staircase of a building at Khar on December 31, 2020. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Shree Jogdhankar and friend Diya Padalkar to a new year's eve party. Her head was banged on the walls and staircase railings of Bhagvati Heights at Khar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics