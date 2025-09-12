SGPC to allocate 20 crore for flood victims aid

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday decided to allocate ₹20 crore as initial relief for flood victims, besides providing 8 lakh litres of diesel to the needy farmers to make their land cultivable again and distributing seeds to farmers owning less than 10 acres of land. The decisions were taken during an executive committee meeting chaired by president Harjinder Singh Dhami. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami with executive members addressing a press conference in Amritsar, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

“While crops have been destroyed, the sand deposited on farmlands has created further difficulties for farmers. Several village gurdwaras have also suffered damages. The SGPC has been actively engaged in flood relief work since the first day,” he said.

Dhami said that each flood-affected gurdwara Sahib will be provided with financial assistance of ₹50,000. For children whose books have been damaged, the SGPC would provide free books. “The gurdwara body had deployed medical teams in flood-affected areas. Keeping in view the growing health issues with the receding of water, 50 medical vans from Sri Guru Ramdas Medical College will be deployed in these areas,” he said.

The SGPC president said the Punjab government should abolish VAT on diesel being given to farmers so that maximum assistance can be provided to people. He appealed to the sangat for support.

Meanwhile, the association of SGPC’s former employees presented a cheque of ₹1,01,000 to Dhami for flood relief.

Dhami highlighted that the SGPC has delivered essential goods worth over ₹77.40 lakh to people in flood-affected areas through gurdwaras. From Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib alone, in addition to langar supplies sent in large quantities, essential items worth ₹23.85 lakh were dispatched, he added.