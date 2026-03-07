SGPC to convene annual budget session on March 28

The annual budget session of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will be held on March 28 at its headquarters in Teja Singh Samundri Hall, Amritsar. Acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami released the calendar of Nanakshahi Samvat 558 (year 2026-27) in Amritsar on Friday. (HT Photo)

This decision was taken after approving the recommendations of the budget sub-committee during the executive committee meeting held on Friday under the leadership of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Dhami said during this March 28 session, the annual budgets of SGPC departments, including gurdwaras, the trust department, general board fund, educational institutions, printing presses, the dharam parchar committee, and the Sikh History Research Board will be passed. Along with this, future projects and initiatives of the SGPC will also be discussed.

Dhami added that the executive committee had extended full support to the agitation being carried out by Gurjeet Singh at Samana demanding legislation to deal with cases of sacrilege. He said the SGPC had always demanded strict laws regarding sacrilege incidents.

He said while all religions and religious scriptures deserved respect, Guru Granth Sahib had been bestowed with the status of the “Shabad Guru” by the Sikh Gurus. Therefore, a separate law ensuring exemplary punishment in cases of disrespect to Gurbani was extremely necessary.

During the meeting, the executive committee also passed a resolution condemning the recent incident in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, where during a Public Service Commission examination a Sikh girl was asked to remove her dastar and kirpan. The committee termed it an attack on the fundamental rights of Sikhs.

The SGPC president also announced that the 300th martyrdom centenary of Sikh martyr Bhai Tara Singh Wan will be celebrated from March 11 to March 14 at Wan village in Tarn Taran district.

On March 11, a grand nagar kirtan will be organised, starting from Gurdwara Shaheed Bhai Tara Singh Wan.

Akal Takht jathedar releases Nanakshahi calendar

Acting Akal Takht jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami released the calendar of Nanakshahi Samvat 558 (year 2026-27) on Friday.

This year’s Nanakshahi calendar has been dedicated to the 650th birth anniversary of Bhagat Ravidas and the 400th foundation anniversary of Kiratpur Sahib.

On this occasion, the jathedar said the Sikh New Year begins on 1 Chet (March 14), and this day should be marked in every Gurdwara Sahib with Gurmat Samagams. He also appealed to the Sikh community to place the Nanakshahi calendar in every gurdwara and in their homes.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the 650th birth anniversary of Bhagat Ravidas and the 400th foundation anniversary of Kiratpur Sahib will be celebrated by the community with great enthusiasm and Panthic spirit.