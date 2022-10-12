SGPC to establish new gurdwaras abroad

After losing its control over gurdwaras in Haryana, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Tuesday resolved to establish gurdwaras and sub-offices in foreign countries and in Delhi, in an apparent move to expand its base.

The SGPC recently lost control over the Haryana gurdwaras after the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act 2014 under which a separate gurdwara panel of the neighbouring state was formed by the government. The SGPC has been on a path of agitation since then.

These decisions were taken during the SGPC’s executive committee meeting chaired by president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

“The Sikhs are living across the world and this trend is accelerating. In view of this, the SGPC will establish an International Sikh Advisory Board for better follow-up of Sikh issues worldwide,” said Dhami.

The board will comprise representatives from different countries to resolve issues and grievances of Sikhs living in foreign countries and support the local gurdwara management committees in activities of ‘Dharam Parchar’ (preaching of the Sikh faith).

“Opening the sub-offices in different countries is meant for establishing direct and easy contact with the Sikh sangat at the local level abroad. The SGPC will establish gurdwaras in different countries and make sub-offices there. In the past, SGPC had already started this process in Yuba City in the United States of America (USA), which will be expedited rapidly and necessary action will be taken to establish sub-offices in other countries as well,” Dhami said.

The SGPC also plans to open a sub-office in Delhi by taking over the management of some gurdwaras there.

“Soon, the management of one gurdwara will be taken over and a Sarai (inn) will be developed there for the convenience of Sikh sangat. This office of SGPC will be set up at the local level in Delhi and will provide services to adequately convey Sikh issues to the Central government. Before this, SGPC’s Sikh mission was functioning in Delhi, which was doing work of preaching Sikh faith”, said the SGPC president.

It was also decided to give a 4% dearness allowance to the employees of SGPC.

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to mark the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas (sons) of tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh as ‘Veer Bal Diwas’, but after SGPC objected to this name, the sub-committee constituted by Akal Takht suggested the name as ‘Sahibzade Shahadat Diwas’. The EC accepted the suggestion of the subcommittee.

Dhami said the SGPC will send a letter to the Central Government as per the suggestion of the sub-committee and ask it to change the name as per the Sikh terminology.

