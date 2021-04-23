SGPC to open free coaching academy to prepare Sikh youths for competitive exams

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Thursday announced to open an institute in Patiala to prepare the Sikh youths for civil services and National Defence Academy (NDA) and grade-A central or state service examinations.

The coaching, training and other facilities will be provided to the candidates for free.

The decision was taken in an executive committee meeting chaired by gurdwara body president Jagir Kaur in Amritsar. Kaur said the academy named ‘Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Competitive Studies’ will be dedicated to the 400th birth anniversary (parkash purb) of the ninth Sikh master.

“A sub-committee constituted for the purpose recommended that the institute should be set up at the Tohra Institute of Advanced Studies in Sikhism, Bahadurgarh, in Patiala. The Sikh candidates with unshorn hair and beard will be eligible for admission at the institute,” she said.

“Besides, it was decided to use a sarai at Gurdwara Ber Sahib, Sultanpur Lodhi, as a hostel to encourage girls to join sports. The girls selected for the sports academy set up by the SGPC will be provided good coaches, sports kits, food, etc along with their education by the SGPC,” Kaur added.

Also, no money will be charged from pregnant women admitted for delivery to the Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College Hospital, Amritsar, she said.

Gurinderveer Singh, a student of Khalsa College, Jalandhar, who recently broke national record in athletics, was also honoured by the SGPC president and was givcn a cash award of ₹2 lakh.

Gurinderveer set a record of 10.5 seconds in 100 metre under-18 and -20 categories.

Kaur announced that the expenses for Gurinderveer’s education will also be borne by the SGPC.