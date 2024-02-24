 SGPC chief meets kin of NSA detainees sitting on hunger strike - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / SGPC chief meets kin of NSA detainees sitting on hunger strike

SGPC chief meets kin of NSA detainees sitting on hunger strike

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 24, 2024 09:52 AM IST

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday met family members of National Security Act (NSA) detainees who are sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at the heritage street near the Golden Temple. The protesters are seeking the return of all 10 detainees lodged in Dibrugarh Jail in Assam to Punjab. The detainees have been on a hunger strike since February 16 over alleged violations of their privacy and human rights.

Amritpal Singh (PTI)
Dhami enquired about the health of the kin and took stock of the situation at Dibrugarh Jail. Dhami also extended SGPC’s support to the kin. The strike is being spearheaded by Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh’s parents — Balwinder Kaur and Tarsem Singh.

