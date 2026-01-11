SGPC seeks police action against AI-generated image of Golden Temple

Taking strict cognisance of a fake AI-generated image of Golden Temple circulating on social media, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday lodged a complaint with the cyber crime cell. The SGPC secretary said such incidents had occurred several times in the past as well. Despite lodging complaints with the cyber crime cell on earlier occasions, no effective action had been taken so far. (HT File Photo)

As per directions of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, the complaint was filed by SGPC secretary Partap Singh, demanding identification of the culprit and strict action against those responsible.

Speaking on the issue, Partap Singh said Harmandar Sahib was the central religious shrine of the Sikh community, from where the message of universal brotherhood and humanity was imparted to the entire world. He stated that the misrepresentation of this sacred place through fabricated images deeply hurt Sikh sentiments and could never be tolerated.

Partap Singh further said such incidents had occurred several times in the past as well. Despite lodging complaints with the cyber crime cell on earlier occasions, no effective action had been taken so far.

He remarked that while immediate action was taken against those who questioned governments — by registering cases and blocking social media accounts — the lack of appropriate action against those who played with the religious sentiments of the Sikh sangat raised serious questions.

Terming the matter as extremely sensitive and serious, the SGPC secretary stressed that exemplary action must be taken against the accused so that no one dared to indulge in such acts in the future. He also appealed to the sangat not to share or comment on such posts, but instead to report such social media accounts and cooperate in getting them shut down.