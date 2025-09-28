Shah, not PM, right person to meet for flood aid: Bittu to Mann

Union minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann to meet Union home minister Amit Shah, who is monitoring flood assessment and relief. The remark came a day after Mann told the assembly that the PMO was not giving him time to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for flood aid. Bittu accused Mann of misleading the public and said that PMO had already clarified that central teams’ reports were meant for the home minister’s office, not for the PM. (HT)

“The PMO had directed the CM to meet Amit Shah, who is overseeing the flood assessment and relief process. When floods hit Punjab, the home minister immediately constituted special teams to assess the damage. Those teams have already submitted their reports. If Mann is serious, why doesn’t he meet Shah? Is it because Shah might ask for an account of the ₹12,000-crore SDRF fund?” Bittu remarked while addressing the media after inaugurating a railway health facility here.

On the first day of the special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday, the AAP government had moved a resolution in the House to condemn the “lack of response and the failure” of the BJP-led Centre to sanction a special financial package for the flood-hit Punjab.

Bittu accused Mann of misleading the public and said that PMO had already clarified that central teams’ reports were meant for the home minister’s office, not for the PM.

“Rather than politicising the flood issue, the CM should meet Shah, present his case, and ensure relief for Punjab’s people,” he added.

Reacting to Bittu’s allegations, AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said that the BJP leader was an expert in diverting the attention of people by telling lies.

“If Punjab is facing a tough time, the Prime Minister should himself take initiative for the state and ensure the timely release of aid,” Garg said, adding that the BJP is also lying about the ₹12,500 crore disaster funds.