Shahabad JJP MLA joins ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ campaign

JJP MLA from Shahabad seat of Kurukshetra district Ramkaran Kala on Wednesday joined “Haryana Maange Hisaab” campaign of Congress MP Deepender Hooda in his constituency. Congress MP Deepender Hooda with JJP MLA from Shahabad Ramkaran Kala during ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ campaign in Shahabad on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Deepender launched the second phase of the campaign in Shahabad on the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh. At the yatra, all eyes were on the JJP MLA, who was silent since the rumbling in his party, after the ruling BJP broke alliance with him to choose the then Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini as chief minister replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

Following the break-up, most of the 10 MLAs have sidelined their leader and former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala but have not resigned from the party. Moreover, Kala’s two sons—Kanwarpal and Sukram Pal—joined the Congress, when former JJP state chief Nishan Singh joined the party in April.

Meanwhile, Deepender cornered the BJP on its “misgovernance and failures of 10 years” and sought answers on the charge sheet of 15 questions issued by the Congress and asked why Haryana has the highest unemployment in the country.

“Why did the BJP-led central government call Haryana the most unsafe state in the country? How did the black empire of intoxication and drugs reach every home,” he questioned.

Will build university named after Guru Ravidas

After paying obeisance at Guru Ravidas Dharam Asthan on the 21st foundation day in Ambala’s Sirsagarh on Wednesday, Deepender announced that a university will be built in the name of Saint Guru Ravidas after the formation of Congress government in the state.

Deepender said he has reached directly here from Parliament with party leader Priyanka Gandhi’s message at the foundation day and 15th martyrdom day of Saint Ramanand Maharaj.

Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, AICC secretary Pradeep Narwal, former MLA Jasbir Malor, party leaders Chitra Sarwara, Amisha Chawla, Chandveer Hooda and others were present.

At the occasion, both the lawmakers announced a grant of ₹51 lakh from their MP fund to Guru Ravidas Dharm Asthan. Last year too, Deepender had announced to give ₹31.25 lakh to the Asthan from his MP fund.

He said during the previous Hooda government, a law university was established in Sonipat in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar, besides welfare schemes, including free plots of 100 square yards, ‘Dal-Roti’ scheme, water tank, scholarships to poor students, which were stopped by the BJP government.

Later, the MP also visited Sherpur, the native village of Gurpreet Singh, a brave soldier of Ambala who died in Ladakh recently, and paid his tributes.

Deepender also met the parents and family member of Olympian Sarabjot Singh at Dheen village, who won bronze medal in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event at Paris Olympics.