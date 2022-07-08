‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ tweet: Kangana moves HC, seeks quashing of defamation case
Actress Kangana Ranaut has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking quashing of defamation proceedings initiated against her in a Bathinda court over a tweet in 2021 during farmers’ protests against the three farm laws.
The criminal defamation complaint was filed by Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, on January 5, 2021.
Ranaut claims none of the accusations mentioned prima facie establish a case of defamation and the same was based on “false and baseless allegations”. The impugned complaint has been filed with an “ulterior motive” and is an outcome of a “political vendetta”, Ranaut has claimed seeking quashing of the summoning order of February 22 passed by the judicial magistrate (first class), Bathinda.
“The court passed the order in a mechanical manner without examining the veracity of the allegations and in the absence of a proper inquiry,” she has maintained, adding that there was “no evidence on record” which could substantiate the allegations made against her.
“The matter was taken up by the bench of justice Meenakshi I Mehta and after hearing arguments for over an hour has kept the matter pending for Monday,” lawyer Abhinav Sood said.
In her tweet, Ranaut had allegedly compared Kaur with “Shaheen Bagh dadi”, a woman protester at Shaheen Bagh during anti-CAA protests, and had allegedly hinted that such protesters could be “hired”.
In her complaint, Mohinder Kaur had stated that the actor made “false imputations and remarks” against her in the tweet by claiming that she was the same old woman, who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest.
“By using such remarks, the actor lowered my reputation and prestige,” Kaur had alleged in the complaint.
The plea from Ranaut says several Twitter and Facebook users posted two images of an elderly woman stating that she is 82-year-old Bilkis Bano, popularly known as “Shaheen Bagh dadi”. Several people on social media claimed that both the women in the photograph are the same and that Bilkis Bano was also present at the farmers’ protest. The post was merely retweeted by the petitioner and none of the remarks were made by the petitioner.
Fraudsters take on BBMP chief Tushar Girinath's identity to ask for Amazon gifts
Cyber fraudsters have used Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Tushar Giri Nath's identity to scam government officials. They used a WhatsApp number with the IAS officer's display picture to slide into officials' DMs and request for Amazon gifts. When suspicious messages started coming from the BBMP head, some officials alerted him immediately, post which he took to Twitter to warn them.
Sportsfield, home to legends, to be demolished and redeveloped
Mumbai: Sportsfield on Worli sea face is an address that has instant recall for most sports fans in India. The building, land for which was sanctioned by Maharashtra government after India's first Cricket World Cup win in 1983 and which was completed in 1987, is to be demolished and then redeveloped. A tender inviting offers from reputed developers for the building's redevelopment has already been floated.
Tripura CM Manik Saha takes oath as MLA
Tripura chief minister Manik Saha, who won the by-polls from Town Bardowali constituency, was on Friday sworn in as MLA at the assembly premises. Assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty administered Dr Saha oath of office at the assembly lobby. Dr Saha won Bardowali constituency with a margin of 6,104 votes in the by-polls, results of which were declared on June 26. Saha recently resigned from the post of Rajya Sabha parliamentarian.
Bengaluru police raid fake call centre; 6 held
Bengaluru's Whitefield police have detained as many as six persons hailing from Gujarat after raiding a fake call centre on Friday. Police have seized items worth ₹2 crores, including 127 desktops, four laptops, 150 headphones, 10 internal hard disks, six iPhones, three luxury cars, two school vans, one tempo traveller and ₹18 lakhs cash. The fraudsters then used money transfer apps to transfer money from their accounts.
Nokia partners with IISc to set up networked robotics center of excellence
Finnish telecom gear maker Nokia has partnered with Indian Institute of Science to set-up Nokia Center of Excellence in networked robotics at IISc Bengaluru. The Center of Excellence (CoE) will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics and advanced communication technologies in 5G and Artificial Intelligence, a joint statement said on Friday. It will also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture and disaster management.
