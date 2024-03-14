 Shahpur MLA Kewal Pathania to be deputy chief whip - Hindustan Times
Shahpur MLA Kewal Pathania to be deputy chief whip

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Mar 14, 2024 10:59 PM IST

But on Thursday, assembly secretary Yashpal Sharma issued another notification in which it has been clarified that Kewal Pathania has been appointed as government deputy chief whip. The post of government chief whip is of cabinet rank and deputy chief whip is of the rank of minister of state.

Shahpur Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania will not be the government chief whip, but the deputy chief whip. On Thursday, the legislative assembly secretariat issued a revised notification of his posting to the post of deputy chief whip. If he becomes deputy chief whip, his position will not be of the cabinet but will be similar to that of a minister of state. Yesterday, the legislative assembly had issued a notification regarding the appointment of Pathania as chief whip. But on Thursday, assembly secretary Yashpal Sharma issued another notification in which it has been clarified that he has been appointed as government deputy chief whip. The post of government chief whip is of cabinet rank and deputy chief whip is of the rank of minister of state.

