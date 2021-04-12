Shameful to allow Delhi cops to torture people in Punjab: Sidhu on ‘abduction’ of Sidhana cousin

Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday said it was shameful to allow the Delhi Police to abduct and torture Punjab residents in the “territory and jurisdiction of our state”.

Reacting to the alleged abduction and torture of a cousin of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted in the January 26 Red Fort violence case, the cricketer-turned-politician posted on Twitter, said, “Lessons should be learnt from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who put the CBI behind the bars when they encroached upon her state’s jurisdiction. It violates the Punjab government’s authority. With whose connivance was it done?”

Though he did not mention the name of Sidhana or his cousin, his tweet was seen as an indirect attack on his own party’s government.

Sukhbir holds Amarinder responsible

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday condemned the alleged abduction and torture of a cousin of gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana by the Delhi Police.

In a press statement, the SAD leader held Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh responsible for the “atrocities being inflicted on the youth” who had participated in the farmers’ protests.

“We want to ask Capt Amarinder why he is allowing the Delhi Police to indulge in such acts. The Delhi cops do not have any jurisdiction in Punjab but Amarinder Singh is allowing them a free hand to conduct raids in the state and arrest youth on flimsy charges. It should be stopped,” he said.

“We want you to stand up to protect the rights of the people of Punjab and register a criminal case against the Delhi Police team which abducted and tortured the youth.”