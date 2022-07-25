Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
The special task force (STF) of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of ₹5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night.
The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar.
Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang’s member Naveen, alias Bali.
“He is an active member of the Bishnoi gang and used to operate under the directions of Goldy Brar after Bisnnoi went to jail. He used to provide weapons and shelter to the active gang members. He will be questioned regarding death threats issued by his gang members to Congress MLA Surender Panwar and other MLAs,” Singh added.
He said they have recovered one live cartridge being used in the AK-47 weapon and prima facie it seems that one of his gang members carrying the AK-47 weapon travelled with him.
“We will interrogate him regarding the role of other active gang members,” he added.
-
Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday. They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
-
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
-
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
-
Expedite process to set up solar-powered water supply schemes: Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the water supply and sanitation department to expedite the process for setting up solar-powered water supply schemes in the state. The CM was told that the department was mulling to install solar-powered schemes in 1,508 villages to achieve sustainability and self-sufficiency by generating 8,708 kilowatt capacity at a cost of Rs 60.5 crore.
-
Ludhiana: 19-year-old found bludgeoned to death at vacant plot
A 19-year-old factory worker was found bludgeoned to death at a vacant plot on Daba Road on Sunday. Anthony has been identified as Anthony, 19, a resident of Jain Colony. The complainant said Anthony was at home on Saturday night after returning home from work. He added that on Sunday morning, the locals informed him that Anthony is lying dead at the vacant plot. They immediately rushed to the spot and informed the police.
