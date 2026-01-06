Shatabdi mishap in Chandigarh: 3 days on, no action yet against railway staff

Three days after several passengers were injured while boarding the Kalka-Shatabdi Express at Chandigarh railway station, the official investigation report has yet to be submitted to the divisional railway manager (DRM). The mishap occurred on Saturday morning when the New Delhi-bound Kalka-Shatabdi Express reportedly arrived late and departed prematurely. (HT File Photo/for representation)

Despite an FIR being registered, railway authorities confirmed on Monday evening that no action had been taken against any employee so far.

A railway spokesperson stated that the inquiry, conducted under the senior divisional safety officer, could take up to 10 days to complete. Investigators are currently recording statements from the loco pilot, guard, station master and other on-duty staff.

“We cannot solely blame the loco pilot at this stage. All operational aspects are being examined,” the spokesperson added.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched a parallel investigation. Chandigarh GRP SHO Urmila confirmed that they had sought the duty roster and relevant operational documents from the railway authorities.

Based on a complaint by Surinder Singh Bhardwaj, a resident of Sector 36, the GRP had registered an FIR against the on-duty loco pilot and train operation staff. The charges include various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) — 109, 125, 198, 199, 281, and 3(5) — along with Section 154 of the Railway Act.

Passengers alleged that the train began moving while people were still boarding, triggering panic. Some passengers fell and sustained injuries, while others pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. The sudden “start-and-stop” motion caused roughly 20 to 40 passengers, including women and the elderly, to lose their balance and suffer injuries.

The complainant, Bhardwaj, termed the crew’s actions reckless and unauthorised, stating the train was started without proper clearance or announcements, showing a “complete disregard for passenger safety”.