BLV Blasters lift Sher-e-Punjab trophy in front of packed crowd

After a low-key start, the inaugural Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup came into its own, ending on a bang in front of a packed crowd at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday evening. The crowd cheered the finalists BLV Blasters and Agri Kings Knights, who took to the pitch under the floodlights. Players in action during the final of Sher-e-Punjab T20 cup at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Showing off their mettle and supremacy in the final, Blasters ousted the Knights by seven wickets to walk away with the championship trophy.

With over 10,000 spectators in attendance during the final, the PCA Stadium in Mohali was reminiscent of an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Earlier, Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer attended the start of the final with noted Punjabi singers Jasbir Jassi and Harbhajan Shera enthralling the crowds.

Batting first, Agri King’s Knights scored 150/9 in 20 overs with Gitansh Khera posting a 27-ball 30 and Sohraab Dhaliwal scoring 29 of 18 balls to propel their team.

In reply, BLV Blasters achieved the target in 17.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. In-form Naman Dhir scored another stellar 18-ball 41, batting at the top to lay a solid foundation for the successful chase for the winning team. His fellow opener Sehaj Dhawan chipped in with 33 runs in 30 balls. Kuwar Pathak’s unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 35 balls assured BLV Blasters’ title triumph.

The winning team took home ₹25 lakh, while the runners-up pocketed ₹15 lakh. The man of the match award was won by Kuwar Pathak. Sanvir Singh was named man of the series and got ₹5 lakh along with a tractor sponsored by Agri Kings. He scored 502 runs and took 15 wickets in the 18-day tournament.

Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup got underway on July 13, with a total of six teams with 20 players each vying for the title.

Speaking on the sidelines of the match, PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said, “We are very proud to have concluded the tournament on a fantastic note. From here on there is no looking back and we would like to work more to uplift the standard of the game in the state. We are pleased to see the crowd enjoying the games and now they can watch more T20 games other than the IPL ones.”

“We are also thankful to the BCCI secretary Jay Shah for showing immense support for this league and encouraging PCA to go all out in organising this spectacle,” he added.