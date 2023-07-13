Punjab Cricket Association’s maiden T20 league set to kick off on July 13

The Punjab Cricket Association’s (PCA) first T20 league Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup will get underway from Thursday with BLV Blasters and Royal Phantoms taking on each other at IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Thursday afternoon. Team captains during the launch of jerseys in Mohali on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A total of 20 players each for six teams were selected by the PCA selection panel. All teams unveiled their team jerseys on Wednesday during a press conference.

Meanwhile, the evening game between Agri Kings Knights and JK Super Strikers will see noted Punjabi singer Mika Singh performing to his popular songs. According to a PCA official, a sizable crowd is expected to witness both the games. PCA’s chief advisor and India’s legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh will also be present during both the games to encourage the teams.

Punjab cricketers Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Trident Stallions), Sanvir Singh (JK Super Strikers), Mandeep Singh (Royals Phantoms), Siddharth Kaul (Hampton Falcons), Baltej Singh (Agri King’s Knights) and Mayank Markande (BLV Blasters) will lead the six teams during the league.

“All staff of PCA have made commendable efforts to come up with an idea of having a T20 league. We want to give the cricketers of our region a platform to showcase their T20 abilities. They are being provided with the best of the training and other facilities. Fans can also come to the stadium and enjoy the white-ball cricket,” said PCA president Amarjit Mehta.

All matches will be broadcasted live nationally on Star Sports First and also streamed online on FANCODE. PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna said, “The PCA will honour six former Punjab first-class cricketers during the opening ceremony. Also, there is a full-proof anti-corruption unit in place for the tournament. All BCCI norms will be followed to restrict any such thing. Meanwhile, all players have been informed of these rules. I am sure no Punjab cricketer will indulge in any such activity.” Former Punjab cricketers such as Deepak Chopra, Pankaj Dharmani, Jasbir Singh, Monica Sharma, Madhu Kapoor and Renu Margret will be honoured by the PCA on Thursday.

The winning team will bag ₹30 lakh reward while the runners-up team will fetch ₹15 lakh. Man of the series will get ₹5 lakh.

Former PCA chief Padma Shri Rajinder Gupta, Chairman Emeritus, Trident Group, who owns participating team Trident Stallions, said, “Trident group is excited to be a part of this tournament and believes that we are playing our part in promoting the young and budding cricketers across the state. We look forward to the successful completion of this event and remain confident in winning this tournament.”