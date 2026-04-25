Shifting gynae OPD to IGMC driven by healthcare needs, says Sukhu

Amid protests over the shifting of the gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that the move is part of “strengthening mother-and-child healthcare infrastructure with better technology and facilities”. Amid protests over the shifting of the gynaecology OPD from Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu clarified that the move is part of “strengthening mother-and-child healthcare infrastructure with better technology and facilities”. (File)

The State Association of Medical and Dental College Teachers (SAMDCOT) on Thursday opposed the state government’s decision to bifurcate the department of obstetrics and gynaecology (OBG) by shifting the gynaecology unit from KNH to the IGMC terming the decision “illogical, unprecedented, and against established medical and academic principles.”

“The move was aimed at improving treatment for women by strengthening mother-and-child healthcare infrastructure with better technology and facilities,” said Sukhu.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) had staged a 24-hour protest at the KNH and senior leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M) and former mayor of Shimla, Sanjay Chauhan, had written to the CM to immediately scrap the proposed relocation.

Sukhu while talking to mediapersons on Friday defended the government’s decision to reorganise healthcare services, particularly the shifting of facilities related to gynaecology from Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Move will affect poor, women and children: Bhardwaj

Cornering the Congress government over its decision to implement user charges at the Kamla Nehru Hospital, BJP spokesperson Sandipani Bhardwaj stated that this move will directly “impose a financial burden” on the poor, women, and children.

He said, “Charging fees for every service—ranging from registration to diagnostics and treatment—at a hospital widely regarded as the primary government lifeline for women and children demonstrates the government’s insensitivity.”

FIR against Kharge attempt to suppress voice of Oppn: Sukhu

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu alleged that the FIR against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was an attempt to ‘suppress the voice of the Opposition,’ asserting that the party would stand united against such actions. Speaking to mediapersons in Shimla on Friday, Sukhu said, “Filing an FIR against Khargeji, who heads the largest opposition party in the country, is an attempt to silence him. But Congress leaders are not afraid. We are standing firmly with him.”