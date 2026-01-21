Shimla: Alleging land fraud, wrestler Khali demands fair probe

Alleging land fraud, renewed wrestler Dalip Singh Rana popularly know as The Great Khali, on Tuesday accused a tehsildar (revenue officer) posted in Paonta Sahib of preparing forged land documents and demanded probe by the state government. Khali said he has sought time to meet chief ,inister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter. (HT Photo)

Addressing the media in Shimla, Khali alleged that the tehsildar in the Paonta Sahib revenue department has been illegally declaring people landless by manipulating land records and preparing fake documents, adding that the officials are behaving as if they are above the Constitution.

Khali said that his father had purchased 16 bighas of land from a woman in Suratpur village, Paonta Sahib, around 12 years ago, and that all valid documents related to the land are in his possession. However, he alleged that the tehsildar declared the land to belongs to someone else and termed his family’s documents as incorrect.

“The tehsildar is arbitrarily rejecting genuine documents and is falsely claiming that the land belongs to someone else,” Khali alleged, adding that this has raised serious questions over the functioning of the revenue administration.

The wrestler further accused the tehsildar and the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of acting in collusion. He claimed that nearly 100 people have been affected in a similar manner.

“The SDM is also involved in this. The officer considers himself above the Constitution,” he said.

Khali said he has sought time to meet chief ,inister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the matter.