Shimla: Cannot compare Tibet’s situation with Ladakh, says CTA

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has expressed serious concerns to remarks by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk comparing the situation in Ladakh with conditions inside Tibet, terming the comparison misplaced and inaccurate. Wangchuk made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Leh to mark the first anniversary of the violence that erupted during protests in Ladakh on September 24, 2025. (HT File)

CTA spokesperson Tenzin Lekshay said Wangchuk’s remarks did not reflect the situation inside Tibet, where, according to the Tibetan administration in exile, Tibetans continue to face restrictions on their fundamental rights, religious freedom and cultural expression.

“The situation in Tibet cannot be equated with that of Ladakh. Tibet continues to remain under China’s authoritarian rule, where Tibetans face systematic repression of their fundamental rights and religious freedom, along with intensified measures aimed at erasing its distinct cultural identity,” Lekshay said in a statement.

CTA maintains that such a comparison is neither accurate nor reflective of the realities inside Tibet. CTA spokesperson was reacting to Wangchuk’s remarks during a public gathering in Leh, where the activist compared the restrictions faced by people in Ladakh with the situation in Tibet. Wangchuk said the degree of oppression being faced by Ladakh was, in his assessment, greater than what China has imposed on Tibet.

Wangchuk made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Leh to mark the first anniversary of the violence that erupted during protests in Ladakh on September 24, 2025. Four people were killed in police firing during the protests, which were held primarily over demands for statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the sixth schedule.