Shimla: Floral tributes paid to Dr YS Parmar on 119th birth anniversary

The 119th birth anniversary first chief minister of Himachal Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar was celebrated by paying floral tribute to his statue in Shimla on Monday. Rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh paid floral tribute to Dr Parmar on behalf of the people of the state and remembered him. (HT Photo)

Rural development and panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh paid floral tribute to Dr Parmar on behalf of the people of the state and remembered him. During this, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Himachal assembly deputy speaker Vinay Kumar along with other leaders also paid tributes.

Jai Ram said, “Dr Parmar was instrumental in laying the foundation for horticulture, agriculture, industrial, and power sectors, even at a time when connectivity was a major challenge. His planning continues to benefit us today. His contributions are a source of inspiration for the new generation.”

Anirudh said, “His vision still guides our progress in the fields of industry, power, and most notably, land reforms. His work in amending the Land and Tenancy Act under Section 118, including the introduction of the Ceiling Act and abolition of the Muzaara system, laid the foundation of equitable development.”

Over 5,771 saplings planted during month-long drive at Nauni University

To honour the first CM of the state, 891 saplings were planted at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, on Monday.

The event also marked the conclusion of its month-long Van Mahotsav plantation campaign in which a total of 5,771 saplings of 30 different species, were planted across the university campus and its research stations.

Speaking on the occasion vice-chancellor of the university, Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, said, “We have focused on converting barren patches into green zones by planting native forest species, ornamental trees and fruit-bearing plants. This not only supports pollinators such as honeybees but also generates additional income through the sale of fruits.”