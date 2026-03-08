Shimla: Govt making sustained efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness, says Negi

Himachal Pradesh government is making sustained efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness, improve early warning systems and develop resilient infrastructure to cope with the increasing risks posed by climate change and natural disasters. Experts from national and state institutions delivered presentations on disaster risk reduction, climate resilience, hazard monitoring, and infrastructure safety in Himalayan regions. (HT Photo for representation)

This was stated by revenue, horticulture, tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi in his address at the conclusion of the the two-day state-level workshop on “Climate change and disaster risk resilience: Himalayan future-lessons, gaps, and policy pathways for Himachal Pradesh” at the Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA) Shimla on Saturday. The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).

Negi in his address, highlighted the growing impact of climate change on Himalayan states, particularly on sectors such as agriculture, horticulture, infrastructure and livelihoods. He emphasised the state government’s efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness, early warning systems and resilient infrastructure to address increasing climate and disaster risks.

DC Rana, special secretary, revenue stressed the need for stronger institutional preparedness, improved inter-departmental coordination and scientific approaches to disaster risk reduction. The workshop featured thematic sessions on climate change adaptation, disaster risk assessment, early warning systems and resilient infrastructure in Himalayan regions.

Experts from national and state institutions delivered presentations on disaster risk reduction, climate resilience, hazard monitoring, and infrastructure safety in Himalayan regions. Discussions focused on lessons from recent disasters in Himachal Pradesh, particularly the events of 2023 and 2025.

The workshop concluded with a valedictory address by additional chief secretary (revenue), K K Pant, who stressed the importance of scientific planning, institutional coordination, and community participation in building climate and disaster resilience in Himalayan states like Himachal Pradesh.