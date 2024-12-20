Shimla: HC allows shifting of 6 OPDs from IGMC to Chamiyana hospital

Himachal Pradesh high court (HC) has allowed the phased shifting of six super specialty outpatient departments (OPDs) from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla to Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialty (AIMSS) at Chamiyana. The HC had been monitoring the shifting of the staff from IGMC to AIMSS, along with some of its services. (Getty image)

Clearing the way for making the hospital at Chamiyana operational, the high court division bench, comprising of acting chief justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and justice Satyen Vaidya, on December 18 had allowed the OPDs for neurology, endocrinology, urology, gastroenterology, nephrology and plastic surgery to operate at AIMSS in a gradual manner, considering the progress of infrastructure and connectivity improvements at the site.

The HC had been monitoring the shifting of the staff from IGMC to AIMSS, along with some of its services. The court in September had stayed the operation of OPD in the AIMSS till a proper road connectivity is provided to the said hospital.

“.... A reasonably good approach road is now available to the hospital, save and except, a bottleneck of 300 metres at the entry point at Bhattakuffar, for which steps are being taken for acquisition of the land by the SDM, Shimla (Rural),” observed the court while lifting the stay on December 18 (detailed order made available now).

The Chamiyana hospital was built to ease the burden on the overcrowded IGMC. The hospital, which was inaugurated in October 2024 at a cost of ₹400 crore, remained underutilised despite being equipped with cutting-edge medical technology. The reopening of Chamiyana hospital is expected to provide much-needed relief to the overburdened IGMC, which has been struggling with a growing patient load.

“In the given circumstances, we see no reason why the AIMSS should not get going in a phased manner, particularly when huge investments have been made in putting in place the buildings and other infrastructure and the machines installed there. Taking into consideration that there is acute shortage of nurses both in IGMC and AIMSS, we permit 35 nurses to be deputed from the IGMC trauma centre to AIMSS,” the bench observed.

“In addition to the aforesaid staff, adequate manpower for upkeep, maintenance and cleanliness of the premises shall be placed at the disposal of the Medical Superintendent by the Principal Secretary (Health) and compliance in this regard be filed by the next date of hearing,” the order by HC read.

The high court in its order pointed out, “The HRTC has also undertaken to run three shuttle buses for the patient. Moreover, the canteen, medical shops and other facilities and amenities etc. are also in place.”

The order further read, “The HRTC managing director shall start plying the buses, as and when a request is made by the Medical Superintendent/Principal of the AIMSS.”

The tender floated for the bus service of the employees is to be opened on December 27, 2024. Apart from this, the HC observed that there are high tension wires over the land, and so implied HPSEBL through its managing director as a party-respondent. HPSEBL is granted two weeks’ time to file status report, including and not restricted to the street lights that are required between Chamiyana and Bhattakufar.

The high court has also issued notice to Chamiyana gram panchayat secretary after impleading it as party as land abutting to the road in many places belong to the local panchayat.

The case would now come up for hearing on December 31, 2024.