Shimla: IGMC assault row ends after mutual agreement

An eight-days-old dispute, stemming from the alleged assault involving a patient and a doctor at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, ended on Tuesday with both parties agreeing mutually. Dr Raghav Nirula and patient Arjun Panwar(right) shaking hands after mutual agreement in Shimla on Tuesday. (File)

Both, Dr Raghav Nirula and patient Arjun Panwar, apologised to each other and people of the state in front of people of the state and media saying that the incident happened at a heat of moment, which has now been resolved through mutual understanding and discussion.

The incident, which occurred on December 22, involved Dr Narula and 36-year-old Arjun Pawar (patient) from Chopal that had led to termination of services considering doctors behaviour as “inappropriate”. A video of the incident went viral. State government terminated his services. In addition to his dismissal, the Shimla police have registered an FIR against the doctor at the Shimla Sadar Police Station under Sections 125(a), 115(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following his termination, the doctors proceeded on strike for three days seeking revocation of the termination of services of Dr Narula, a senior resident in the department of pulmonary medicine at IGMC.

The compromise worked out after intervention of chief minister’s principal media advisor Naresh Chauhan. Following which he said, “After mutual talks, both sides have reached a settlement. This incident was not part of a pre-planned conspiracy, but rather an unfortunate and accidental incident.” He stated that the process of withdrawing the case will now begin based on the consent of both parties. He also clarified that the government is taking necessary steps to quash the termination order of Dr Raghav, so that the matter can be resolved amicably.

Patient’s parents also expressed satisfaction with the agreement. They said that amicable resolution was in everyone’s best interest and thanked the administration and mediators for this.

Terming the incident “unfortunate” Dr Raghav acknowledged his mistake, apologized, and promised not to repeat it. Dr Raghav later said that both sides wanted to compromise, but their paths were different. After dialogue, reconciliation was achieved.