Shimla: Interstate heroin distributor who concealed drug in snack, milk packets held

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested a 21-year-old alleged interstate heroin distributor named Ravi Ahirwar, who concealed narcotics in empty snack and milk packets. Ravi, a native of Madhya Pradesh , was residing in Haryana’s Faridabad and was nabbed from there on June 5. (File)

Operating around the ISBT Tutikandi area in Shimla, the accused enabled contactless drug deliveries by hiding the packets and sending location videos to buyers upon payment confirmation.

Ravi, a native of Madhya Pradesh , was residing in Haryana’s Faridabad and was nabbed from there on June 5. He was produced before the court and sent to police remand

Ravi, who was living in Mohali since 2025, was arrested during investigations on backward linkages of a case registered on February 23. Police had arrested Avinash Chauhan with 6.7 grams of chitta (heroin), from the Boileauganj area and booked him under Sections 21, 29 and 27A of the NDPS Act.

“As part of the operation, narcotics were allegedly concealed in empty milk packets, snack packets and other containers and hidden at various locations around Shimla’s ISBT Tutikandi and adjoining areas,” said police.

According to police, Ahirwar would record videos of the concealed locations and send them to the alleged network operator Vishal. After payment confirmation, the exact locations were shared with buyers, enabling contactless delivery of narcotics. His involvement has been corroborated through digital evidence, including videos recovered from the mobile phone of the main accused, police said.

Probe uncovers ₹1.25 crore drug network

Investigations revealed financial transactions amounting to nearly ₹1.25 crore within this supply chain over the past three months alone, indicating the scale of the network, said a senior police officer.

According to police, the case progressed on April 24, with the arrests of Vishal Yadav and his brother Jai Prakash Yadav from Bihar, following the backward linkages in February 23 case. Following which their accounts were traced and Ravi’s role came to light.

7 booked during anti-drug raids on Wednesday

As many as seven persons were booked after Himachal Pradesh Police on Wednesday carried out simultaneous search and enforcement operations across all districts of the state, conducting raids at 236 locations linked to suspected drug peddlers and consumers.

The operation was launched under the second phase of the state government’s anti-drug campaign, aimed at realizing the vision of a narcotics-free state.

According to a police statement, the operation was planned on the basis of intelligence inputs, technical analysis and inter-district coordination. During the searches, police teams recovered 12.59 grams of heroin (chitta), 13.8 kilograms of poppy husk, 70 grams of opium, 14,250 millilitres of illicit liquor and cash amounting to ₹2.31 lakh suspected to be proceeds of drug trafficking.

As a result of the drive, five cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while two additional cases were registered under the Himachal Pradesh Excise Act.