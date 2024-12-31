Shimla mayor does a U-turn on toilet usage charges on men

After facing backlash over its decision to charge ₹5 from men as charges for using public toilets, Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan on Tuesday said the municipal corporation (MC) does not support the “Sulabh International” proposal to collect usage charges from both men and women. Shimla mayor Surinder Chauhan said, “We have no intention of implementing such charges now or in the future.” (Getty image)

On Monday, the MC decided to take ₹5 from men as well as usage charges. Supporting the decision, Chauhan had said, “This is not toilet tax, but the fee collected will be used for maintenance.”

However, taking a U-turn, Chauhan said, “We have no intention of implementing such charges now or in the future.” He said the MC will also be submitting before the Himachal Pradesh high court that they do not support the proposal. He added that Sulabh International has requested the court’s permission to collect usage charges from both men and women. He further emphasised that the MC will continue its practice of annual tenders to ensure maintenance without burdening the public.

The Himachal Pradesh high court in June this year had warned the MC and Sulabh International of potential contempt action following allegations that women are being charged ₹5 for using urinals that are supposed to be free of charge.

“It has been brought to our notice that despite the orders of this court, as also undertaking furnished by the Sulabh International Social Service Organisation that urinals are free for both ladies and gents, users of the ladies’ toilets are being fleeced and an amount of ₹5 is being charged from them. This indeed is a serious matter,” the court had said.

The division bench issued this directive while addressing a suo moto public interest litigation concerning the maintenance of public toilets in Shimla.

Prioritise public welfare over political gimmicks: BJP to Congress

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was quick to hit Congress for the “anti-people” decision. BJP state media chief Karan Nanda strongly criticised the Congress-led Shimla MC for allegedly imposing a ₹5 fee on public toilet use, calling it a burden on the city’s residents and tourists.

Nanda, while commenting on the mayor’s U-turn, said, “The Congress leaders should act responsibly and prioritise public welfare over political gimmicks.”

Highlighting the issue of gender equality raised by the mayor, Nanda while talking to media persons, said, “Instead of imposing new charges on men, the MC should have rolled back the existing ₹5 fee for women.” He accused the Congress leader of hiding behind the judiciary to justify their “dictatorial decisions.”