Shimla sizzles on hottest day of season at 30.6° C

Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of the lower and mid-range hills across the state on Sunday as capital Shimla experienced the hottest day of the season at 30.6° C. Residents using an umbrella to shield themselves from the heat on The Ridge, Shimla. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

As per the meteorological department’s (MeT) record, Shimla had recorded the highest 32.4° C on May 27, 2010. Earlier on May 20, Shimla had recorded a maximum temperature of the season at 30° C.

Una, which was the hottest in the state, sizzled at 44.4° C. The maximum temperature also stayed above normal and heatwave occurred at isolated places in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Solan districts.

The local Meteorological Station has issued a yellow alert of heatwave at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi and Solan from May 27 to May 30. The minimum temperature also maintained the rising trend and Paonta Sahib was the hottest at night with a low of 30° C.

Parts of Kashmir witness record temperatures

Srinagar Amid the heat wave in the region, the day temperatures broke a four-decade record in parts of the Valley on Sunday.

The meteorological department in Srinagar said Qazigund, the gateway to south Kashmir, recorded 33.5° C , the second highest maximum temperature in the last 43 years. “The highest ever temperature in Qazigund was recorded at 33.6° C on May 31, 1981,” said director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.

He said the second highest maximum temperature in the last 22 years was recorded at Kokernag at 31.5°C after the highest ever 32.6°C was experienced on May 15, 2001.