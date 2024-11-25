Shimla’s Kasumpti gets development projects worth 43 crore

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday dedicated development projects worth ₹43.37 crore to the people of the Kasumpti assembly constituency. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurating the new science block of the senior secondary School at Koti in Shimla district. (HT Photo)

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that due to the negligence in the education sector and lavish spending of the previous government, the standard of education had declined. He assured that the present state government was continuously working to reverse the trends and establishing of 800 “schools of excellence” besides opening Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools across the state. He said along with educational reforms, the government was also strengthening public health facilities throughout the state and particularly at IGMC, Shimla.

Sukhu said the present state government inherited empty coffers from the previous government. They opened 900 institutions during the last six months before the elections and do not talk of the development strides of the present government and make irrelevant statements which show their frustration following the victory of the present government in recent by-elections.

The CM also inaugurated the zila parishad bhawan at Chalonthi,the new building of Government College, Koti, and the newly constructed science block at Government Senior Secondary School, Koti, completed with an outlay of ₹1.75 crore.

He also announced bus service from Peeran to Shimla via Kufri, expressing pride in the development of a modern campus at Koti which has been made possible through the efforts of rural development minister Anirudh Singh. He further revealed that the state government plans to make Koti the first college in Himachal Pradesh to offer BEd classes, starting from the next academic session. Besides the government mulls to introduce B.Ed. and ITI courses in other colleges of the state.