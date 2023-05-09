Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jalandhar bypoll: SAD urges election commission for videography of all polling booths

Jalandhar bypoll: SAD urges election commission for videography of all polling booths

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 09, 2023 10:50 PM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal on Tuesday urged Election Commission of India to deploy paramilitary forces for Jalandhar Parliamentary byelection scheduled on May 10 and also demanded videography of every booth falling under the constituency

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday urged Election Commission of India (ECI) to deploy paramilitary forces for Jalandhar Parliamentary byelection scheduled on May 10 and also demanded videography of every booth falling under the constituency.

There are 1,942 polling booths constituted for the cast of franchise by over 16 lakh voters. (HT File Photo)
There are 1,942 polling booths constituted for the cast of franchise by over 16 lakh voters. (HT File Photo)

There are 1,942 polling booths constituted for the cast of franchise by over 16 lakh voters.

In a letter written to chief election commissioner, SAD spokesman and legal wing president Advocate Arshdeep Singh Kler informed that ECI that though every effort is being made by the ECI to hold a free and fair elections in the Parliament constituency but the intentions of the “incumbent government headed by Bhagwant Mann seems to be otherwise,”

He said that from the day the election process started, the ruling AAP started the process of threatening and intimidating the leaders and workers of opposition parties. “We are constrained to write that it has become the habit of the ruling party to misuse government machinery and to brazenly violate the model code of conduct,” he wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shiromani akali dal
shiromani akali dal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out