Jalandhar bypoll: SAD (Sanyukt) comes out in support of BJP candidate Atwal

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) unanimously decided to support Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in the upcoming Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal. (HT Photo)

In a meeting held at party headquarters in Mohali, its president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa told the party leaders that BJP leaders, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma and party’s senior vice-president Kewal Singh Dhillon met him and sought support.

In the meeting, leaders expressed concerns over the complex scenario emerging in the state as the issues related to the Sikhs were not being resolved. “The state is suffering a huge loss, and for the past month as the Punjab government has been arresting the Sikh youth without any charge,” said Dhindsa.